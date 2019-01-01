RUMFORD — A public reception for newly appointed Police Chief Tony Milligan and Town Manager Stacy Carter will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday in Rumford Falls Auditorium.
Milligan will be sworn into office Thursday. He has been a member of the Rumford Police Department for 31 years, 27 of them assigned as an agent to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, focusing on the Rumford-Mexico area.
Carter was named town manager Nov. 21, 2019, and officially retired as police chief at the end of 2019. He had served the department since 1990.
