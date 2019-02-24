RUMFORD — Linda-Jean Briggs, fired as town manager Jan. 2, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the town of Rumford.

The civil action against members of the Select Board — Chairman Chris Brennick, Peter Chase, James Windover, Mark Belanger and John Pepin Sr. — was filed last Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

The complaint carries three counts:

• Violation of Maine’s Statutory Right to Continued Employment for Town Managers.

• Violation of Article I, Section 6-A, Maine’s State Constitution for Due Process.

• Violation of Fourteenth Amendment to the United State Constitution (Property Interest/Due Process).

The Board of Selectmen voted 4-1 on Jan. 2 to “terminate the town manager (Briggs), without cause, in accordance with her contract.”

Brennick said the town paid Briggs six months pay — $40,999.92 — as the severance package.

According to the complaint, Briggs “has not negotiated the check issued by the Town.”

Briggs, who was in the first year of a three-year contract as town manager, was suspended with pay Dec. 14.

Briggs’ lawyers are Maria Fox and Robert E. Mittel of MittelAsen, LLC, of Portland.

Lawyer Jennifer Kreckel of Kreckel Law, P.A., of Rumford is representing the town of Rumford.

