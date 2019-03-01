DIXFIELD — Jeff Howe is leaving as police chief to patrol for the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Town Manager Dustin Starbuck notified his Board of Selectmen on Monday about the resignation, effective March 14. He said a search for a new police chief will get underway soon.

“This was really a difficult decision for me,” said Howe, who served the department for 20 years. “I put a lot of time, a lot of heart and soul, blood and tears into this department. This is just a point in my career where I had to make some difficult decisions. It was a decision that I needed to make.”

He said he most enjoyed working with his officers and seeing how well they have been accepted in the community. Howe said the newest officer, Gerald “Jerry” F. Maccione IV, “was a really good hire. He’s a really good fit here and is doing great in the community.”

Sgt. Ronald Wood has been with the department a few years now and is also working well as a sergeant, Howe said. Longtime Officer Anne Simmons-Edmunds “really fits in well and knows the community and all the families,” he said. “She’s the go-to because she knows so much about so many people in town and is a valuable resource.”

Howe feels he’s leaving the department in good shape. “They’ve worked closely with the community and continue to do so.”

Looking to his new role with the Sheriff’s Office, Howe said he believes he’ll be assigned to work in this area. “I’ll be in Zone III, so most likely I’ll be in northern Oxford County.”

Howe, who grew up in the Woodstock-Bryant Pond area, said, “I’ve always been an outdoors person, so I know a lot of northern Oxford County, anyways.”

One change is that he’ll be spending a lot more time on the road and not doing administrative work.

