AUBURN — American Legion Post 31, 426 Washington St., will host a Cabin Fever Dance Relief Party with Dirty McCurdy from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

Dirty McCurdy has been bringing the dance party classics to northern New England for 25 years. Founding member Scott McCurdy, along with Ian Barclay, Rich Chaisson, Seth Ross and soundman Dan Hanson, will be there.

Tickets, $10 a person, can be purchased by calling 1-800-427-3483.

