AUBURN — The City of Auburn has announced plans for a monumental and meaningful Memorial Day celebration as part of Auburn’s year-long 150th anniversary.

Events will take place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, and will feature a special Memorial Day parade, Auburn’s first ever “Art in the Park” juried art show, and more.

The city is seeking participants for the parade and the art show.

The parade will feature an enhanced route and cash prizes for various categories.

Art in the Park will feature a juried show with cash prizes, along with a vendor area for artists to display and sell their work.

Application deadlines are approaching. To participate in the parade, juried show or artist vendor area, visit www.auburn150.com. For information on the celebration or to volunteer, email [email protected] or call 207-333-6611.

