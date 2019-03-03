At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 9400 College Station, Brunswick, will take a look at Chinese art with expert eyes. Jenny F. So, Chinese art historian and adjunct professor, Department of Fine Arts, University of Hong Kong, guides participants in a consideration of historic Chinese jades, ceramics, and paintings from the Museum’s collection. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit  bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Pictured is detail of Chinese Covered Box, porcelain, Ming dynasty, Wangli period, Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Currently on view in the exhibition “Bowdoin Collects: Chinese Ceramics, Jades, and Paintings.”

