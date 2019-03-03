LEWISTON — Trevor Ouellette scored three goals and goaltender Justin Larnerd turned away 22 shots, including a penalty shot, to lead Biddeford to a 3-1 Class A South boys hockey win over South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Saturday.

The second-seeded Tigers (14-6) grabbed a 2-1 lead after Ouellette’s power-play goal 8:46 into the second period.

Less than two minutes later, Red Riots (11-9) forward Bradley McMains was hauled down on a breakaway, resulting in a penalty shot. McMains tried to make a move on Larnerd, but the senior netminder poke-checked the puck away to keep Biddeford in the lead.

Ouellette put the game away with his hat-trick goal with 4:22 remaining in regulation.

Nick McSorley and Colin Petit assisted on all three Tiger goals.

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete, the No. 3 seed, received 18 saves from netminder Liam McGibbon.

Trailing 1-0 in the first period, the Red Riots tied the game on an Andrew Burns goal. The Red Riots outshot the Tigers, 8-2, in the opening frame.

Portland/Deering 2, Thornton Academy 1

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs stunned the top-seeded Trojans in Saturday’s Class A South opening game in Lewiston.

Thornton Academy (11-8) led 1-0 on a first-period power-play goal by Thomas Levasseur, with an assist going to Alex St. John.

The game remained 1-0 until the third period when Portland/Deering (10-10) tied the contest on a Dante Tocci unassisted goal just 3:15 into the frame.

The Bulldogs claimed a 2-1 edge with 5:21 remaining in regulation when Whitfield Steele sent a shot over the shoulder of Thornton Academy keeper Seth Dube (23 saves).

Portland/Deering goaltender Ryan Becker made the lead stand up, making 30 saves on 31 Thornton Academy shots.

Portland/Deering faces Biddeford back in Lewiston on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Class A South regional final.

