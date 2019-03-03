AUBURN — Can’t stop dancing? Crave a groove? Claim your seat on the soul train with DejaFunk.

Concert for a Cause presents a DejaFunk Dance Party at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St.

This high-energy dance band lays down retro funk and disco music, with a non-stop groove. Dejafunk, an extended re-mix of veteran musicians, debuted at the Balloon Festival last summer. Boogie to funky-tastic vocals by Brooke Lachance. Carl Virgin-Brooks plays slick guitar licks, Dave Grimmel funk-afies the keys on organ and vocals. On rhythm, Mike Reardon drives a funky bass, and Dennis “DejaDennis” Boudreau will move your feet with his boss drum beats.

DejaFunk will judge a Soul Train-style dance contest at intermission. Disco-era attire is optional. Refreshments and 50/50 raffle will be available.

Tickets are $15 at the door (cash/credit).

Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the L-A community while raising money for local charities. The series is produced by a dedicated group of Auburn UU church members.

The Auburn UU is across from Dairy Joy and there is parking. For more information, visit uuconcerts.org or call 207-783-0461.

