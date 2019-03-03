Recently, a friend and I went out to dinner at a local restaurant. Who should we run into but Joe Paradis. What a friendly, personable man.

He shared with us his time in the American Legion and the other many organizations he is in. He has done so much for veterans.

I have enjoyed seeing pictures of him that have appeared many times in the newspaper, recounting his accomplishments. I congratulate him for a job well done.

He is now 89 years old and spry and compassionate as ever.

I thank him for all he has done.

Connie Lessard, Auburn