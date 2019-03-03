Recently, a friend and I went out to dinner at a local restaurant. Who should we run into but Joe Paradis. What a friendly, personable man.
He shared with us his time in the American Legion and the other many organizations he is in. He has done so much for veterans.
I have enjoyed seeing pictures of him that have appeared many times in the newspaper, recounting his accomplishments. I congratulate him for a job well done.
He is now 89 years old and spry and compassionate as ever.
I thank him for all he has done.
Connie Lessard, Auburn
