FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotarians announce the return of the Price Is Right from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Mt. Blue High School. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and concessions will be available.

The event features prizes and giveaways, including cash. Unlike the real TV show, there is a guaranteed winner of a spectacular showcase. The theme is purple, recognizing the long-standing effort of Rotarians to eradicate polio. Those dressed in purple may win even more prizes. Admission is $10, and those playing must be 18. No additional purchase is necessary.

Tickets are available from any Farmington Rotarian and at Madore’s Market in West Farmington, Douin’s Market in New Sharon and Ron’s Market in Farmington.

Proceeds will benefit a wide range of projects around the world and close to home, including helping to provide emergency heating assistance, warm pajamas for children in collaboration with the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, scholarships, backpacks in partnership with United Way’s Packs for Progress program and safe drinking water in Guatemala.

