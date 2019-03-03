NEW YORK CITY — The North Central Maine volunteer committee attended the Fresh Air Fund’s annual Friendly Towns Leadership Conference from Feb. 1 to 3 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Over the course of three days, volunteers participated in interactive workshops with the Fresh Air Fund’s staff and community agency partners. Volunteers attended professional development workshops throughout the conference, with topics ranging from social media to community engagement. A weekend highlight was speeches by Fresh Air alumni. They shared how the Friendly Towns Program has had a significant impact on their lives.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. First time Fresh Air children are boys and girls, ages 7 to 12, who live in New York City. Children who are re-invited by host families may continue with the Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can take extended trips.

Families in North Central Maine are invited to be volunteer host families this summer and provide a NYC child with a fun summer experience.

For more information, contact Lynne Dailey at 207-314-2173 or visit the Fresh Air Fund online at www.freshair.org.

