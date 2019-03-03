LEWISTON — Maine Event Comedy will present the Bricks & Bridges Comedy Fest, featuring five shows in three days, March 28 to 30, in venues throughout Lewiston-Auburn. The event will culminate with a performance by two-time Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year Joe Trammel.

Half of the proceeds raised will benefit Mr. Drew’s Exotic Rescue and Education Center. The center, at 550 Lisbon St., provides rehabilitation and outreach for injured, neglected and unwanted exotic animals.

“Lewiston-Auburn’s comedy scene has experienced significant growth over the past few years,” said Maine Event Comedy founder Mark Turcotte. “We now have weekly and monthly shows, along with workshops and open mics. It’s exciting and I wanted to create an event to showcase some of the talent and venues that keep the Twin Cities laughing. The fest has also attracted interest from out-of-state comics and I’m thrilled to show them what we have to offer.”

The kickoff show will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at 84 Court St. in Auburn. The clean comedy showcase will feature Maine favorite Johnny Ater, along with Debbie Ennis, Al Ghanekar, Nick Gordon, Jay Hunter, Kara Kilian, Leonard Kimble and David McLaughlin.

Thursday night laughs continue as the fest crosses the Longley Bridge into Lewiston for an 8 p.m. show at Cowbell Grill & Tap, 49 Lisbon St. Los Angeles comedian/actress Mary Kennedy, who played “New Fiona” on Showtime’s hit show, “Shameless,” will headline following opening sets from Jed Bloom, Nic Dufault, Mike Gray, Johanna Medranda, Mark Reilly and Chris Thomas.

Friday’s fun begins at 7 p.m. at Lewiston’s Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St. Rhode Island’s E.J. Edmonds, who’s worked New York City’s Gotham Comedy Club, leads a lineup, including Danny Bullis, Joe Flynn, Jake Jacobson, Connor McGrath, Ali Simpson, John Sucich and Bert Walpack.

Then it’s onto 120 Mill St. for a 9 p.m. show at Lewiston’s Baxter Brewing. Los Angeles transplant and three-time Maine’s Best Comedian winner Brian Brinegar anchors a strong lineup, including Greg Boggis, Paul Cyphers, Ralph Joyal, Mark Moccia, Julie Poulin, Ben Roberts and Jamie Roux.

On Saturday, Trammel, who was described by Wayne Newton as “One of the most unique and incredible talents I have ever seen,” brings his Vegas-style act to the big stage at 7:30 p.m. at Sapphire, 150 Center St., Auburn. Trammel’s act employs music, props, costumes and seemingly endless energy. He was booked solid for over two decades in Las Vegas and was one of 10 contestants on Newton’s television series, “The Entertainer.”

Known as “The TV Guy,” Trammel appeared on the E! Network, VH1, the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Comic Relief,” “Larry King,” Comedy Central and A&E’s “Evening at the Improv.” He has also opened for the Rolling Stones and Kid Rock.

For comedians looking to network and sharpen their skills, Turcotte will lead a stand-up workshop at noon Saturday, March 30, at Fitts’ Bar & Grill in Auburn.

With the exception of the clean comedy showcase at 84 Court, all shows are for ages 21-plus. Thursday and Friday shows are “Pay-What-You-Can.” Saturday tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, visit maineeventcomedy.com.

