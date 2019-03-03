WAYNE — A 56-year-old woman from Massachusetts was killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday night.
The Maine Warden Service said Martha Carroll of Brighton, Massachusetts, died when the snowmobile she was operating crashed into trees at a high speed in Wayne. Officials said the crash happened on the west shore of Wilson Pond. Carroll was wearing a ski-type helmet.
Wardens said speed, alcohol and inexperience appeared to have been factors in the crash.
Authorities say Carroll’s death is the ninth snowmobile-related fatality this season.
