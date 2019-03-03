LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is displaying the paper sculptures of Karen Brooks and photography by Nancy Preble.

Brooks is a paper sculptor who regularly exhibits her work and teaches artists of all ages. Her inspiration comes from nature, the creative spirit, upcycled found materials, the poetry of everyday life and mythology.

“I like living in the interplay of the world of imagination and everyday life. Using a knife, tweezers and glue, I construct everything from paper, even the sparkle in an eye! I use the grain of the paper to help build depth, curling the pieces as I go. The final step of gluing everything in place is so exciting, to see the final image for the first time. While the work requires patience, I feel so happy and fortunate to be in my studio, building worlds from paper.”

A lifelong resident of the Twin Cities, Preble is a self-taught photographer who has enjoyed this hobby for many years. She has exhibited at numerous venues in Maine, including the University of Southern Maine, L-A College area artist shows in 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2015, the Fryeburg Fair, the Cumberland County Fair exhibit and the Sportsmen of Maine shows. She has won several awards for her work, including a second-place award for her image “Winter Wonderland” in 2002 on the maine.gov website.