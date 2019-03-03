PORTLAND – Dorothy L. (Robinson) Baril, 84, a resident of Auburn passed away Friday March 1, 2019, at Gibson Pavilion of Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine, with loved ones by her side.She was born in Auburn on Aug. 5, 1934, the daughter of the late Omer and Dorothy (Buckley) Robinson. She was educated in local schools and made her home in the Lewiston-Auburn area.She was married to Arthur (Sam) F. Baril Jr., also a native of Auburn. Dot worked in her early years as a waitress and later on at Bonan Shoe and then at General Electric until her retirement with 25 years of service.She enjoyed spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping along with her travels to Montreal, Hawaii, Myrtle Beach, and throughout Maine. She loved to do crossword puzzles and shop for bargains. She leaves behind her eight children, Daniel Lavoie and his wife, Patricia of Shiloh, Ill., Thomas Lavoie of Oxford, Mark Lavoie and his wife, Jean, of New Auburn, Diane Dulac and her husband, Ralph, of Hartford, Rickey Baril and his wife, Diane, of Oxford, Timothy Baril and his wife, Lisa, of Lewiston, Pamela Heikkinen and her husband, Robert, of Auburn, and Sharon Ellison and her husband, Douglas, of Minot; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her sisters and brothers, John, Gloria, Donna, Thomas and George.She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur; two brothers, Omer and Edward; and three sisters, June, Betty and Edith.She was witty and adored by her family and will be immensely missed by those who knew and loved her. A special thank you to her doctors and medical staff, especially Sarah (RN), her granddaughter who assisted with her care at Maine Medical Center.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Dorothy’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.Visitation will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Wednesday March 6, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home followed by committal prayers at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

