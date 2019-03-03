FRYEBURG – Frederick C. Westerberg, 80, passed away suddenly at his home in Fryeburg, Maine, on the morning of Feb. 27, 2019.Fred was born on Oct. 25, 1938, to Arnold G. Westerberg and Gladys (Munson) Westerberg in Lewiston, Maine. He graduated in 1958 from Edward Little High School in Auburn. Fred became a Master Maine Guide and lead numerous guided bird hunts and other trips. Fred with his wife, Prudence, started Saco River Canoe & Kayak almost 50 years ago as a one canoe operation. They now service thousands of people each year and it is the oldest livery in the Mt. Washington valley.One of Fred’s many passions in life was the outdoors. A true conservationist, Fred had an unmatched love for the wildlife and woods that surrounded him. An avid sportsman, he at one point held the State of Maine record for the largest bull moose shot with a bow and arrow. He cofounded the Saco River Recreational Council, a group of local livery, campground, landowners, and emergency responders along the Upper Saco River who’s goal is to preserve the Saco River for environmentally sound recreational use for generations to come. Fred prided himself on making sure every customer he had enjoyed a safe, memorable experience along the Saco River. Fred also drove the school buses for the Fryeburg Academy ski team. A proud cheerleader, he supported ages of nordic and alpine skiers and eventually received the Howard Ross Service Award from Fryeburg Academy for his service and dedication to the ski team. But Fred’s greatest devotion of all was to his family and friends. He was a selfless, caring man who put his family and friend’s needs first and never missed the opportunity to attend his grandchildren’s events. Fred is survived by his wife of 55 years, Prudence; his brother, George; his two daughters and son-in-laws, Beth and Drew Griffin and Christine and Tom Macisso, and; his five grandchildren, Allie, Dacota, Hunter, Stephanie, and Zachary. He will be missed greatly by all and may his memory live on forever.A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg on Friday, March 8. Funeral services will be at the Fryeburg First Congregational Church at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 9. Online Condolences may be shared with his family at www.woodfuneralhome.org In lieu of flowers, please consider makinga donation to the:Saco RiverRecreational CouncilRe: Fred Westerberg’s MemorialP.O. Box 600Fryeburg, ME 04037

filed under: