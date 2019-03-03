AUBURN – Marni Geilear-Field (née Martha Elizabeth Field), 86, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 26, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was born in Lewiston on May 25, 1932 to Paul E.B. and Gertrude (Geilear) Field.

She was educated in Auburn, graduating from Edward Little H.S. in 1950. She attended Bates College, graduating in 1955 with a B.A. in English.

She married William Boucher of Brunswick in 1956. The couple had six children and made their home in Andover, Mass.

In 1976, Marni returned to Maine with her family. She became a teacher, working in the Auburn, Lewiston, and Poland school departments over the course of her career.

Marni was a truly creative person, who played piano, painted, gardened, and had an abiding interest in language and nature. She was an avid reader and writer, and had a great sense of humor. She loved the music of George Gershwin. Looking back on her life, she was extremely proud to have been a stay-at-home mom with her six kids. She was a natural teacher, and was gifted in communicating with children. She took great delight in visiting with her grandchildren, attending the Maine State Music Theatre and going for day trips with her companion, Reggie.

Marni is survived by a large, loving family: her longtime companion, Reginald Littlefield of Auburn, and five of her six children:

Sharon Haley and her partner Clifford Haley, William Boucher, Jr., Suzanna Field-Boucher, Beth Boucher and her husband Jamie Folsom, and Sarah Cleaveland and her husband Christopher Cleaveland; as well as her grandchildren Michelle, Krag, Kevin, Kyle, Kirk, Evan, Libby, Rebecca, and August; as well as ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard Field and his wife Mardi. Marni was predeceased by her son Scott Field Boucher; and her brother Paul Field.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff of Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice for their care and support over the past few months.

The family is planning a celebration of Marni’s life on the afternoon of May 25, 2019 at her home.

