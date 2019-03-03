BOSTON – William R. “Willie” Lowell III, 75, of Buckfield died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was born in Livermore, Aug. 1, 1943, the son of William R. and Lena Heikkinen Lowell Jr., Willie attended school in Buckfield and for 35 years worked for Maine Central Railroad which became part of Guilford Transportation Industries. He loved trains, 4-wheeling, cutting his firewood and enjoyed his garage where he kept his tractor and trucks. He married the love of his life, Verletta Rose Pinkham, on May 20, 1993, she passed away on April 15, 2018. He is survived by his eight children, Jackie Fontaine and her husband, David, of Lewiston, Julie Hinkley and her husband, Michael of Florida, William Lowell IV and his wife, Michelle of Sumner, Melanie Herrick and her companion, Chris Rousseau, of Turner, Louis Charrier and his wife, Sherry, of Cornville, Sheryl Keene and her husband Tom of Skowhegan, Annette Flannery and her husband Les of Skowhegan and Darrin Charrier of Skowhegan; two brothers Ronald and James Lowell; and two sisters, Cindy Dennison and Nancy Leavitt; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Willie’s Life will be held Saturday, March 9, 1 p.m., at Willie’s Garage, 270 Bryant Road, Buckfield. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. To leave condolences and tributes for the family visit www.chandlerfunerals.com.In lieu of flowersdonations in his memory may be sent to:Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: