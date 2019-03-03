Arrests

Androscoggin County

*Derek Blais, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:35 a.m. Saturday on Main St.

*Jared Murphy, 28, of Poland, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:12 p.m. Saturday on Maine Street in Poland

Lewiston

*Clarissa Tobey, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6 p.m. Friday at 145 Park St.

*Stephen Brzezowski, 33, of Bath, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 7 p.m. Friday at 1930 Lisbon St.

*Mathew Kirkland, 21, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 9 p.m. Friday at 157 Horton St.

*Shannon Roux, 34, of Sabattus, on an outstanding warrant, 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main and Sabattus streets.

*Brandi Lee, 28, of Lewiston, on charges of violating a protection from abuse order, refusal to submit to detention by physical force, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, 1 a.m. Saturday at 171 Oak St.

Auburn

*Giles Giguere, 50, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, 9:56 p.m. Friday at 805 Sabattus St.

*Allen Begin, 48, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:03 a.m. Saturday at 68 Pleasant St.

