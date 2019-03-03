Arrests

Androscoggin County

*Patrick Lacasse-Laflamme, 25, of Durham, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 10:03 p.m. Saturday, on Main Street in Lisbon.

*David Busch, 32, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication with prior convictions, 7:45 a.m. Sunday, on Turner Road in Auburn.

*Mathew St. Hiliare, 32, of Monmouth, on an outstanding warrant, 12:37 p.m. Sunday, at 38 Walnut St.

Lewiston

*Jessica Hart, 29, transient, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:38 p.m. Saturday, at 167 Oxford St.

*Samuel Warner, 30, transient, on charges of disorderly conduct and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, on Pine Street.

*Nicole Simond, 35, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:40 p.m. Sunday, at 42 Walnut St.

Auburn

*Lynda Gauthier, 50, of Greene, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:42 p.m. Saturday, on Center Street.

*Katie Burkett, 40, of Auburn, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, 3:11 p.m. Sunday, on Pleasant Street.

