Is there, or is there not, a “crisis” at America’s southern border?

There is no official definition of “crisis,” so any comments are based on individual opinions, which can be well-informed, ill-informed, or uninformed.

My view is based on many years immersed in the immigration issue, including 10 trips to the southern border to take part in border watch activities.

In my view, this nation has been in “crisis” mode on the southern border for decades. I would describe it more accurately as a “rolling invasion.”

My first trip to the border was in April 2005, and my most recent trip was in March/April of 2018. My first five trips were as a member of the Minuteman Project and, after they discontinued operations, I started participating in border watch activities with local groups in Arizona.

Some prognosticators assert there is no crisis at the border because of the dramatic reduction in apprehensions — from 1.6 million in 2000 to 400,000 in 2018. A significant reduction, for sure, but deceptive when one considers that the true measure of border security is not how many are apprehended, but how many are “get-throughs,” the term used to describe those who evade apprehension.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council — the Border Patrol union — testified to Congress that border patrol agents apprehend an estimated 30 percent of those people coming across the U.S. border illegally. That means, for 2018 the “get-throughs” would be about 900,000 — almost 2,500 per day.

Recent reports by U.S. Customs and Border Protection are now showing an 84 percent increase in apprehensions in January of this year compared to January of 2018. Princeton Policy Advisors, a think tank, projects an increase of apprehensions in 2019 to 600,000 — a one-third increase over 2018 — putting the “get-throughs” at more than one million — hardly trivial.

The recent “crisis” controversy has been intensified by an extraordinary increase in unaccompanied alien children and families coming in caravans from Central American countries.

Unaccompanied alien children were a trickle back in the late 1980s, but the numbers grew as migrants realized they could, with impunity, come to the U.S. border seeking entrance as asylum seekers. They do not have to evade the Border Patrol, but simply march up to border patrol agents and ask for asylum. That is a result of court decisions, consent agreements, poorly written legislation and rules changes starting in 1985.

The increases have been stunning. According to a report by Customs and Border Protection, apprehensions of family units increased from 73,888 in fiscal year 2016 to 100,962 in fiscal year 2018 — a 37 percent increase.

Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge, and resident fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, testified to Congress on Feb. 27, 2019, and referenced a Department of Homeland Security report that “prior to FY 2019, over 90 percent of arriving aliens were single adult males, and 90 percent were Mexican nationals. In the first four months of FY 2019, by comparison, just less than [almost] 60 percent of all the aliens apprehended along the Southwest border were unaccompanied alien children (UACs) and aliens traveling in family units …”

Also, the public has seen videos of young males throwing rocks at border patrol agents at the San Diego border fence on Nov. 26, 2018, requiring the Border Patrol to use tear gas to prevent them from climbing over the border fence.

This is truly a “crisis” — something that cannot be denied — and the nation’s current system is wholly inadequate to handle such a “crisis.” The Border Patrol is tasked with securing the border and enforcing the law and is striving mightily to adapt to the unprecedented situation.

All the caterwauling, carping and complaining from the some elected officials, legislators and courts has led to today’s disaster.

Robert Casimiro is executive director of Mainers for Responsible Immigration. He lives in Bridgton.