AUBURN — Shannon Saxby will address a meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Upon joining Youth and Community Engagement in 2011 as a Bachelor of Social Work intern, Saxby knew she had found her niche working with young people in the child welfare system. After graduating with her master’s degree in social work, Saxby was approached to continuing working with the Youth Leadership Advisory Team as a group facilitator.

Saxby designs and facilitates YLAT meetings statewide, panel presentations and training for young people and their adult partners, and she is the voice behind YLAT’s social media pages.

