AUBURN — Craft Brew Underground, 34 Court St., has learned that followers of CraftBeer.com, the Brewers Association’s website for beer lovers, have voted the business as Best in Maine. Craft Brew Underground just celebrated one year in business and this was its first appearance on the website list.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn council approves 5-way intersection in front of Rolly’s Diner
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn council delays vote on Lake Auburn filtration committee
-
Business
Auburn’s Craft Brew Underground named Maine’s ‘Great American Beer Bar’
-
Nation / World
Luke Perry came full circle, from heartthrob rebel to sensitive dad
-
Oxford Hills
Part of barn roof collapses in Fryeburg