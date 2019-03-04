A storm has dumped more than a half-foot of heavy, wet snow on parts of northern New England.

Hundreds of schools were closed in Maine and New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, that meant some children who had last week off for school vacation got an extra day Monday. Others had a delayed opening. Scattered power outages were reported.

Much of southern and central New Hampshire and south-central and southwest Maine were expected to get up to 8 inches of snow before the storm was expected to move out late Monday morning.

In Lewiston, the city rescheduled its parking ban to end at noon Monday.

The National Weather Service reported the following amounts Monday morning:

Androscoggin County

Poland 4.1 @ 7 AM

Lewiston 3.8 @ 7:19 AM

Durham 3.5 @ 7 AM

Turner 3.5 @ 7 AM

Leeds 3.5 @ 7 AM

Lisbon 2.0 @ 4 AM 3/04

Franklin County

Rangeley 4.3 @ 6 AM

Weld 3.0 @ 624 AM

Kingfield 3.0 @ 8: AM

Weld 2.5 @ 5:42 AM

New Sharon @ 7 AM

Oxford County

Norway 4.1 @ 5:44 AM

Otisfield 3.2 @ 6 AM

Andover 2 2.0 @ 6 AM

Buckfield 2.0 @ 6 AM

The snow was lighter in Vermont, and in northern Maine and New Hampshire.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: