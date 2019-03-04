LEWISTON — Lewiston would have its own alternative high school this fall at Longley School if approved by the School Committee.

The idea has already been endorsed by Superintendent Bill Webster.

The existing Longley Elementary School houses students in grades pre-K through 6, but this fall those students will begin attending the new Connors Elementary School being built next to Lewiston High School.

The new Connors Elementary will also house students from Martel Elementary on Lisbon Street, which will be closed and returned to the city.

As proposed, two alternative programs — between 50 to 75 high school students — would be moved to the Longley building. Those programs include the Tree Street pilot and another alternative program now at the Lewiston Armory on Central Avenue. That would mean no Lewiston School Department programs would be at the armory, Webster said.

Most successful alternative programs are housed away from a big high school, Webster said, adding students do better away from the “hustle and bustle” of big schools.

Alternative students at Longley would have academic standards — math, science and English lessons — structured to students’ interests. Webster said such structure helps encourage students to understand why their education is important.

High school students now in the two alternative programs have chosen a name for their new high school: “The Next Step High,” but the School Committee has yet to approve that name, Webster said.

The existing Star Academy, a program to help ninth-graders come up to their grade level, would remain where it is in the basement floor at Lewiston High School.

Lewiston High School Principal Jake Langlais said having the programs at the Longley building would bring them together.

“Our community wants the most-prepared and most-productive members of society possible,” Langlais said. “We are looking to maximize the space and programs we already have.”

< Previous

Next >