FARMINGTON — Lorna Niedner has been promoted to senior vice president and director of residential and consumer lending at Franklin Savings Bank. In this role, Niedner oversees all residential and consumer lending functions at the bank.

Niedner, who joined the bank in 1986, is tasked with ensuring customers are cared for efficiently and appropriately and that all lending practices are in compliance with banking regulations. She oversees a staff of seasoned lenders and underwriters.

In her time at the bank, she has progressed from positions in the loan department and customer service, to becoming a lender and manager of the Jay branch.

Niedner lives with her family in Turner. She is active in many local community efforts.

