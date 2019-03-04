NEWRY — Residents voted 50-17 Monday to abandon their yearslong effort to withdraw from School Administrative District 44.

The new cost-sharing formula that voters in Bethel, Greenwood, Woodstock and Newry passed in November 2018 will go into effect July 1.

It was contingent on Newry voters stopping their withdrawal attempt.

Assessments to towns are based 100 percent on property valuation, leaving Newry with the highest share at around $3 million of the $8.4 million annual budget. Its valuation is based in large part on Sunday River Ski Resort and related businesses and vacation properties.

Of the 750 students in the district, about two dozen are from Newry.

The new formula will be phased in over nine years, ending with assessments based 85 percent on valuation and 15 percent enrollment.

Newry’s withdrawal effort began in September 2014, and over the years several cost-sharing formulas have been rejected.

