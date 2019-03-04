LEWISTON – James M. Gagnon, 46 of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital after a one- year battle with Idiopathic Cirrhosis of the liver.He joins in heaven, already departed, his parents Leo and Sandra Gagnon. He leaves behind his wife, Amy; and his children Paige Reynolds, Parker Gagnon, Abby Cote and Ryan Gagnon; his siblings, Steve Gagnon, Daniel Gagnon, Lori Nakhen, Eileen Letourneau and Christopher Gagnon and their spouses; also, one granddaughter, Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews.In life, Jim loved spending time with family and close friends. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars. His sense of humor, generosity and laid-back spirit was unmatched. He will be missed more than words can say.An informal celebration of life will be held at the Connect Church, located at 263 Turner St. in Auburn, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the family’s GoFundMe page to assist with final expenses To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/acq9am-jim039s-transplant

