AUGUSTA — The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services will observe National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the State House (Hall of Flags) from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 29. Events will include opening remarks by Gov. Janet Mills and Adjutant Gen. Douglas Farnham, as well as Veteran recognition conducted by Acting MBVS Director David A. Richmond and state legislators.

As this event marks the 50th anniversary of the war in Vietnam in 1969, photographs taken during the war by Vietnam veterans from the Boothbay Region will be on display in the rotunda.

Navy veteran Joy Asuncion, Maine’s Ambassador to the Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be onsite to provide registration information for female veterans and their families and to answer questions about the Honor Flight program. Representatives from the VA at Togus will also be in attendance. Acoustic musical entertainment will be provided by Blind Albert, a musical group of which one member is a Vietnam veteran. Light refreshments will be served.

Members of the public who would like to recognize a friend or family member killed or missing in action during the Vietnam War are encouraged to submit a copy of their favorite photograph with a brief remembrance of their loved one to be displayed the day of the event. Mail submissions to Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, 117 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0117 or email an electronic version to [email protected] The cutoff date for entries is Friday, March 22. Only submit copies of photographs. Copies will not be returned as they are for display purposes only.

The Maine State House is located on the corners of Capitol and State streets. The west entrance, facing the Cross Office Building, is open to the public.

Free public parking is located in front of the Cross Office Building, accessible from Sewall Street, and in the multi-level parking garage on the corner of Capitol and Sewall streets. There are several additional smaller lots, northeast of the parking garage, near the Blaine House, on Wade and Grove streets.

Handicapped parking spaces are located between the State House and the Cross Office Building and on the Capitol Street side of the west entrance. There are additional spaces on the lower levels of the parking garage and near the north end of the Cross Office Building lot. The public entrance to the State House is on the back side, facing the Cross Office Building.

The Maine Capitol Police conduct entry screening of all visitors to the State House, including students. To expedite the screening process, arrive early to give enough time needed for the screening process, and leave bags, unnecessary metal objects, and other personal belongings in vehicle. Phones, keys and other personal belongings brought into the State House will be screened by an X-ray machine.

Anyone who has metal in their body, i.e. shrapnel, replacement knee or hip, should be prepared to produce a medical card or doctor’s letter to the screening officer.

