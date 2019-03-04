Charges

Charges

Androscoggin County

• Benjamin Berube, 30, of Sabattus on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension, 12:40 a.m. Monday at 65 Furbush Road, Sabattus.

• Yoel Joaquin-Peguero, 27, of Auburn on an outstanding warrant and two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 5:30 p.m. Monday at 8 Jordan Ave.

Lewiston

• Nicole Simond, 35, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:40 p.m. Sunday at 42 Walnut St.

• Diana Jack, 23, transient, on two outstanding warrants and a charge of engaging in prostitution, 2:19 p.m. Monday at Walnut and Blake streets.

• Deanna Male, 27, transient, on a probation hold, 3:30 p.m. Monday at Walnut and Blake streets.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Camden E. Casella, 17, of Turner and Ambiya A. Bule, 48, of Lewiston collided at 7:58 p.m. Thursday on Jefferson Street. The 2009 Ford owned by Casella was towed and the 2008 Ford owned by Bule received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Corinne F. Bolduc, 82, of Wales and Kaileigh A. Tara, 54, of Lewiston collided at 9:05 a.m. Friday on Campus Avenue. The 2011 Ford owned by Bolduc was towed and the 2003 Toyota owned by Tara were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Gregg A. Bradford, 52, of Lewiston and Kristina S. Boilard, 38, of Lewiston collided at 2:30 p.m. Friday on Sabattus Street. The 2000 Mitsubishi owned by Bradford was towed and the 2011 Cadillac driven by Boilard and owned by Kevin Boilard of Lewiston received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Minus J. Cole, 71, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Kaitlyn J. Moreau, 28, of Poland at 3:24 p.m. Friday on Main Street. Moreau was stopped at a crosswalk to let a pedestrian cross when Cole rear-ended her vehicle. The 2012 Dodge driven by Cole and owned by Deborah K. Ross-Cole of Auburn received functional damage and the 2010 Dodge driven by Moreau and owned by Jim’s Auto Sales in Auburn received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Rebekkah J. Morrill, 34, of Auburn and Phillip Widener, 61, of Lewiston collided at 4:13 p.m. Friday on Main Street. The 2006 Nissan owned by Morrill was towed and the 2005 Ford driven by Widener and owned by City Cab received functional damage.

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Jennifer P. Wells, 47, of Turner struck a pig that was crossing Turner Road at 6:14 p.m. Feb. 27. The 2011 Audi driven by Wells and owned by Travis Wells of Turner was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Jennifer Thivierge, 43, of North Berwick and Michelle Evans, 52, of Auburn collided at 10:16 a.m. Feb. 28 at Elm and High streets. The 2017 Chevrolet driven by Thivierge and owned by USB Inc. of North Berwick received functional damage and the 2015 Kia owned by Evans was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Geny Cabral, 35, of New York, New York, went off Moose Brook Road and through a guardrail at 10:16 a.m. Feb. 28. Her 2011 Subaru was towed.

