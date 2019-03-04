This week the Buzz is a mix of comings, goings and raising a glass.

After being part of Lewiston’s Main Street for 15 years, and in the Lewiston Mall before that, Zimmie’s Comics is closing its doors.

Co-owner Daniel Bailey said it was a tough decision to make after he was approached by collectors opening DotCom Comics and Collectibles in Freeport with an offer to buy his stock and have him manage that new store.

“Most of my customers were cool, ‘Freeport’s not too far,'” he said. “It made the idea of moving a little more palatable.”

The new shop will have modern and back issues, graphic novels, toys and vintage pieces, near the Subway restaurant at 138 Main St.

A soft opening is planned for April with a grand opening timed to Free Comic Book Day on May 4.

Bailey said he’d been frequenting Zimmie’s since high school when it opened in the Lewiston Mall by founder Joe Loubier. He travels down daily now from Waterville, and sales haven’t been robust for a while, Bailey said.

The final day in Lewiston is March 29.

“I worried if we had a slow period, I’d wind up having to hang a sign that I was closing regardless,” he said. “A transition like this makes it a little easier.

Sno’day like today for building

Construction was due to start Monday on The Szanton Company’s newest local project, a 53-unit apartment complex for 48 Hampshire St. in Auburn.

The company received a building permit for the $9.3 million, four-story project last week, according to city records. Benchmark Construction is the contractor.

It had been due to start last year.

“We decided to wait until March to start construction because timing … is going to save us on construction costs, and with the market, we’ve already seen an increase in costs,” said Szanton Development Officer Amy Cullen.

She’s anticipating a 13.5-month construction timeline. Once finished, it’ll offer 11 market rate and 42 lower-income apartments.

Three cheers

Auburn’s Craft Brew Underground made the Beer Association’s list of the 50 Great American Beer Bars for 2019 last week.

Nearly 7,000 votes were cast nationwide in December and one bar in each state earned a spot.

Owner Mike Williams Jr. said he was surprised at the honor; he had put a single mention about the voting on the year-old bar’s Facebook page.

“It was a rocky year at times, and there were even a few moments that things looked bleak,” Williams said. “But we got this far, and this is an awesome way to cap off the first anniversary. I think it’s a testament to the people who have become so dedicated to CBU, our customers, the local craft beer fans, who felt strongly enough to vote in numbers that made it happen … I’m not going to lie, that is pretty sweet.”

CBU, at 34 Court St., below House of Bacon, offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, hard cider and mead. Williams said the honor vindicates the original concept he had at the opening and presents a challenge to keep improving.

“This past weekend, the first since the list was published, we saw a big influx of new people,” Williams said. “Some were folks who knew about us and had been meaning to check it out and seeing the list became the tipping point for them. Some had just found out about us from seeing the list and made a night out of hunting us down to see what we’re about. We had people from all over the state visiting this week and a few from ‘away.’ Everyone was talking about the list. It will be interesting to see how that plays into the coming weeks. This weekend was a pretty great first wave of recognition.”

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

