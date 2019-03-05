AUBURN — The city council approved a controversial new five-way intersection design Monday for Mill and Main streets near Rolly’s Diner.

Despite concerns and a unanimous vote against the proposal by the Lewiston-Auburn Complete Streets Committee, the council in a 4-3 vote approved the new design, which will include a new traffic signal at the exit from Rolly’s Diner onto Mill Street.

With Councilor Andy Titus absent, Mayor Jason Levesque cast the deciding vote, with Councilors Holly Lasagna, Bob Hayes and David Young voting against the proposal.

The Complete Streets Committee argued that adding a fifth signal to the intersection would shut down the overall intersection and exacerbate congestion “where it is already challenged.”

David Das, a member of the Complete Streets Committee, said Monday that he’s been walking in New Auburn for more than 20 years, and is familiar with the intersection that’s already dangerous for pedestrians.

“I’m not sure signalizing the exit will help in any way,” he said about the design. “I’d like to think it would work, but it could encourage the same behaviors we already see,” which he said includes motorists turning right on red without looking.

The original design would have eliminated the driveway exit and was preferred by city staff and the Maine Department of Transportation, but it was amended after the owner of Rolly’s opposed the design.

Councilor Leroy Walker, who represents New Auburn, said one of the original designs proposed a traffic light on 2nd Street, preferable to Rolly’s, but was also shot down.

“That would have been the safest way overall,” he said.

Lasagna said she voted against the design because, “It’s important we think of the whole community, not just one business.”

