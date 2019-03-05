Washburn School Principal Andrew Bard and guidance counselor Maggie Luce, right, accept a $600 donation from Lorraine Bard of the L-A Rotary Gift of Caring Project. “With the generosity of the L-A Rotary Lunch Club, 67 families were able to have a bountiful holiday season,” Principal Bard said. “Food and clothing were purchased to help families experience a warm and festive holiday.” L-A Rotary meets at noon every Thursday at The Village Inn in  Auburn. Information is posted at lewistonauburnrotary.org and facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
auburn maine, Washburn School
Related Stories
Latest Articles