FARMINGTON — A talk on changes in bird migration will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, in room C23 at the Roberts Learning Center, University of Maine at Farmington.

Professor Herb Wilson will present “Maine – In the Path of Migrating Birds – Is Climate Change a Factor In Changes Seen Since 1994? Factors underlying the changes in arrival and departure dates for many bird species will be discussed, as well as how much climate change has affected them.

Wilson is a professor of biology at Colby College in Waterville where he teaches ornithology, evolution and diversity, marine ecology and marine invertebrate zoology. His primary research interests are the impacts of global climate change on bird migration and the foraging behavior of winter birds in Maine.

His website, colby.edu/mainebirds/about/ offers access to his articles on Maine birds.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: