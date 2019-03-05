Edward Little’s Wol Maiwen is one of three finalist for the Mr. Maine Basketball award.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. The Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball awards go to the top male and female players in the state. They will be presented Friday at the all-star awards banquet at Anah Shrine Hall in Bangor.

The other finalists for Mr. Maine are Bangor’s Matt Fleming and Deering’s Ben Onek.

Fleming, who led Bangor to the Class A state title this year, will next play at Army. Neither Onek nor Maiwen have committed to a college yet.

Anna DeWolfe, who led Greely to back-to-back Class A girls basketball state championships, is a finalist for Miss Maine Basketball, along with Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes, who had over 1,000 career points and rebounds, and Boothbay Region’s Faith Blethen, who led the Seahawks to the Class C championship this year.

DeWolfe will next play at Fordham, while Holmes is going to Indiana and Blethen to George Washington University.

