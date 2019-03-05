AUBURN — A Lewiston man accused of robbing residents of a Lewiston apartment of their marijuana at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with eight felonies.

Police said Dominique C. Bailey, 29, of 33 Winter St. and another man broke into an Oxford Street apartment on Jan. 9 at about 10 p.m. wearing ski masks and threatening the tenants.

Police found Bailey hiding behind a parking garage with a cooler that held several jars of marijuana. During a search, police found a ski mask on him.

On Tuesday, an Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Bailey on one count of burglary and one count of robbery. Each is a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also was indicted on three counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class B crime that carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking. Each charge is a Class C crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Bailey is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 real estate. If released, he’s prohibited from having any dangerous weapons or firearms or anything that could be perceived as a firearm or pellet gun for which he could be searched at random. He is barred from having any contact with his co-defendant and may not enter the Oxford Street apartment.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning in 8th District Court in Lewiston.

