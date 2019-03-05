LEWISTON — Michael Bigos, president of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association and an attorney with Lewiston law firm Berman and Simmons, presented a legislative and political update to the Council of Presidents of state trial lawyer associations from across the country. The meeting was held at the American Association for Justice winter convention in Miami, Florida. Bigos discussed the recent election results, including a pro-civil justice governor and majority in the state Senate. He also addressed the impact of ranked-choice voting in Maine’s second congressional district and 2019 legislative proposals.