LIVERMORE FALLS — Nomination papers for two selectmen and two Regional School Unit 73 directors are available at the Town Office.

They must be returned by April 12.

A three-year term for selectman opened after the death of George Cummings in December. The board decided to fill the position in June.

The two-year seat is held by Selectman Heather Bronson.

In RSU 73, Tammy Frost’s three-year term expires in June. The second opening is for one year to finish Denise Rodzen’s term, which also expires in June.

The annual town meeting referendum and election are expected to be held in June.

