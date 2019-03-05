LEWISTON – Herve J. Gendreau, 88, a resident of Arkwright Avenue passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston, July 14, 1930 the son of Joseph and Desneiges (Rodrigue) Gendreau.

Herve was a 1949 graduate of St. Dominic’s High School where he played in the school band. He joined The United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he served as corporal in the Ordinance Corps. After serving his country he began service to his community by joining the Lewiston Police Department (LPD) in 1954 working his way up the ranks and retired as Police Chief on August 26, 1984. During his 30 years with the LPD he dedicated much of his time with traffic control, school patrol boys and girls and the Police Athletic League (PAL). He served as PAL director for over 20 years. Herve secured the site for the first battle-of-the-bands event which became known as the PAL Hops. In 2009, Museum L-A awarded Herve with the Echoes in Time placque honoring him “As an inspiring force behind the PAL Hops that energized the music scene and enriched the history of Lewiston and Auburn.”

Following his Police service he joined the Lewiston Public Works (LPW) where he served for 19 years. As Traffic Supervisor he was in charge of street signs, traffic lights, painting and responding to emergencies regarding traffic rerouting. During his tenure at the LPW he implemented many systems, some of which are still used today. Herve retired from the LPW on June 18, 2003, ending his 49 year employment and service to the City of Lewiston.

Herve loved music and was passionate about playing the guitar, harmonica and singing. He enjoyed a variety of music including French, Cajun and Zydeco. His love for music began at an early age and continued throughout his life. He loved to gather with family and friends for jam sessions. Herve was skilled at adapting his guitar playing to any style of music. He often played alongside fiddlers and could be seen and heard on TV and radio. He performed on stage and often made appearances at the local Franco Festivals. Herve also co-hosted a French radio program on Sunday mornings.

Herve was very social and enjoyed conversations with those he knew and met. He especially enjoyed pastries and donuts from the local bakeries. He loved cigars and would generously share them with others.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sister Rita Lebrun.

Survivors include his wife, the former Leola Caron of Lewiston whom he married on Oct. 3, 1959; three daughters, Denise Zdobnikow and husband Nick of Greenwich, N.Y., Diane Humphrey and husband Joe of Chepachet, RI, and Kathleen Anderson and husband Jonathan of Sutton, Mass.; six grandchildren, Ashley and Sarah Zdobnikow, Ami and Matthew Humphrey, and Vanessa and Jacqueline Anderson; two godchildren, Janelle Turcotte-Anzorena and Kathleen Brown.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Herve’s life will be celebrated in the Upper Church of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Friday, March 8, at 1:00 p.m. Committal with military honors to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday March 6, from 6-8 p.m. only and Thursday March 7th from 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, ME 207-784-4023.

Memorial donations in Herve’s memory may be made to the:

Herve J Gendreau Police Memorial Scholarship Fund

c/o Lewiston Municipal Federal Credit Union

291 Pine St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

