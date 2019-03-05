FARMINGTON – Priscilla S. Lovaas, 90, a former resident of Livermore Falls, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 3, at Sandy River Center in Farmington, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 7, 1928, in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Norman G. Sturtevant and Ruth (Mullen) Sturtevant.

Priscilla was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School and attended University of Maine Orono. On Feb. 18, 1950, in Livermore Falls, she married Richard W. Lovaas. They shared 57 years together before his passing in 2007.

Priscilla worked as a bank teller in several different institutions in Maine and Connecticut. For many years she worked as a bookkeeper for G. Fox & Co, a large Hartford department store. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls. Priscilla enjoyed ceramics and working puzzles as a past-time.

She is survived by her brother, Vaughn R. Sturtevant, MD of Orono, sister, Marilyn S. Dashner of Portland, sister-in-law, Patricia “Patsy” Lovaas of Carver, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband and brother, “Bing” Sturtevant.

A graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 100 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine will be announced in the spring. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

