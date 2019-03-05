SOUTH PARIS – Suzanne “Sue” (Perry) Stevens, 72, of Sumner, died early Monday morning, March 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Market Square Health Care Center in South Paris after living with Alzheimer’s Disease for the past 14 years.She was born on, Sept. 25, 1946, in Lewiston, the daughter of, Richard and Lila (Turner) Perry. She graduated from Buckfield High School and went on to attend nursing school in Portland.Sue and her husband, Edwin made their home in Sumner, and she worked locally at the Ledgeview Nursing Home in West Paris for 38 years as a social worker and nurse.A devoted mother, grandmother and daughter, Sue loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, going shopping and talking on the telephone.Sue is survived by her mother, Lila Perry of Buckfield; two daughters, Melissa Wood of Norway and Michele Lowell and her husband, William, of Sumner; four grandchildren, Courtney Lowell of South Paris, Cassidy Lowell of Sumner, Alexander and Kelsey Wood of Norway; a sister, Sandra Chamberlain of Auburn; a brother, Richard Perry of Levant; sister-in-law Pauline Kirschner and her husband, Paul, of Sumner; sisters-in-laws, Jayne Averill and Jane Stevens of Sumner; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin, on April 28, 2012; her father, Richard in 1998; brother-in-law, Gerry Chamberlain, Darwin Stevens, and Eddie Averill; and a sister-in-law, Donna Perry.Special thanks to longtime friend, co-worker and caregiver, Lillian Hall, and all the staff at Ledgeview Living Center where she resided for six years and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice who supported her during her recent stay back home.A time of visitation will be held at 3 p.m., until the start of a memorial service at 4 p.m., on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Buckfield Community Church, 56 Turner St., Buckfield. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South ParisDonations may be made in Sue’s memory to:Androcoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

