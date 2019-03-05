Charges

Androscoggin County

• Corey Goodell, 30, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for theft, 4:06 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Water Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Nurto Hassan, 24, transient, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:54 p.m. Monday on Court Street.

• Ryan Mason, 18, of Auburn, on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, 12:50 a.m. Tuesday at 68 Pleasant St.

Lewiston

• Julia Boles, 28, transient, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:30 p.m. Monday at Bates and Oak streets.

• Thomas Conrad, 29, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at 37 Park St.

• Amber Billingsley, 29, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Auburn Walmart.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Shakila J. Eirby, 28, of Lewiston struck a parked vehicle owned by Moyasser A. Hussein, 48, of Auburn at 6:44 p.m. Feb. 25 on Broadview Avenue. The 2005 Volvo owned by Eirby and the 2005 Honda owned by Hussein received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Dennis Leblanc, 69, of Mexico struck vehicles driven by Eric S. Perry, 45, of Biddeford and Jacob H. Atherton, 29, of Durham that were stopped at a red light on Minot Avenue at 12:49 p.m. Feb. 28. The 2011 Ford owned by Leblanc and the 2008 Nissan owned by Perry were towed, and the 2017 Chevrolet driven by Atherton and owned by Fortin Construction Inc. in Auburn received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Edwin J. Maston, 39, of Auburn was traveling north on Riverside Drive at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 28 when it hit ice and struck a telephone pole. The 2004 Dodge owned by Marston received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Tyler A. Jackman, 27, of Livermore slid on black ice at 4:58 p.m. March 1 on Veterans Memorial Bridge, striking a guardrail. The 2008 Chevrolet owned by Jackman was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Phillip Widener, 61, of Lewiston and Darcy A. Woodward, 52, of Auburn collided at 12:21 p.m. March 2 on Turner Street. The 2005 Ford driven by Widener and owned by City Cab Co. in Lewiston received functional damage and the 2012 Chevrolet owned by Woodward received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Dallas J. Ball, 20, of Minot struck the back of a vehicle driven by Alexander B. McCall, 48, of Lisbon while McCall was stopped on Turner Street at 2:31 p.m. March 2. The 2012 Nissan owned by Ball received functional damage and the 2017 Toyota owned by McCall received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by James Decaylor, 74, of Poland was traveling around a curve at 10:43 p.m. March 2 on Summer Street when his tire went off the road and caused the vehicle to spin and cross the centerline and strike a utility pole. The 2008 Buick owned by Decaylor was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Trevor W. Gallant, 17, of Bryant Pond and Kenneth N. Bragdon, 47, of Greene collided at 3:10 p.m. March 3 on Center Street. The 1996 Honda driven by Gallant and owned by Nesa M. Howes of Monmouth received functional damage and the 2014 GMC owned by Bragdon received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Donald C. Rundlett, 59, of Wilton and Monica L. Bernier, 25, of Lewiston collided at 8:06 a.m. March 4 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge offramp. According to Patrol Officer Thomas J. Ellis, Rundlett ran a red light, struck the front end of Bernier’s vehicle and kept driving before being stopped by police in Livermore. The 2007 Freightliner driven by Rundlett and owned by Tibbetts Trucking LLC of Livermore received minor damage and the 2006 Honda owned by Bernier was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Tonia A. Dunton, 45, of Brunswick was headed south on Riverside Drive at 9:15 a.m. March 4 when it slid off the road and landed in a ditch. The 2015 Kia owned by Dunton received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Richard Shute, 52, of Durham went off Riverside Drive when Shute tried to avoid a deer at 7:21 p.m. March 4. The 2015 Toyota owned by W.D. Matthews Machinery Co. of Auburn received functional damage.

