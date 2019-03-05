ROXBURY — Voters at the annual town meeting Monday authorized a loan of up to $300,000 to build a sand/salt shed this summer.

John Sutton, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said the 25 voters at the Town Hall approved most everything on the 73-article warrant. A couple of agency requests were passed over because no one showed up to represent them.

“It was nice to have a noncontroversial town meeting,” he said.

Sutton said the 58- by 96-foot shed will sit where the sand/salt pile is and will hold more than a year’s supply.

Voters also authorized selectmen to negotiate terms of the loan, which would be paid back over seven years. They also approved raising $25,000 toward the construction project and to use any leftover engineering money for it.

The municipal budget is up less than $78,000 to around $587,000, according to Renee Hodsdon, tax collector and treasurer.

Sutton said the town report was dedicated to Sylvia Touchette, who has held various positions, including ballot clerk, town clerk and cemetery committee member.

Touchette was presented with flowers.

Hodsdon was re-elected tax collector and treasurer, and Timothy Deroche was re-elected selectman. Both are for three years.

