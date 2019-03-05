LEWISTON — Chief District Judge Jon Levy has announced that, effective March 1, the Court has appointed Susan Faunce to serve on the Local Rules Advisory Committee. The Local Rules Advisory Committee studies the rules of practice and makes recommendations to the Court concerning its rules and procedures and is a vital link between the practicing bar and the Court.

Faunce is an attorney with Berman & Simmons. She currently leads the firm’s mass tort practice, which involves dangerous drug and medical device litigation, and works on medical malpractice and wrongful death cases.

She was co-chair of the Women’s Law Section of the Maine State Bar Association (2016-2018) and a board member of the Robbie Foundation — a non-profit organization that provides funding for adaptive equipment and therapies for special needs children. In 2018, she joined the board of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association and serves as the Women’s Law Section representative on the board of the Maine State Bar Association.

