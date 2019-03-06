Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Quinn, left, from the Air Force Career Center, 730 Center St., Auburn, presents Tom LaRose, general manager of George’s Pizza, 563 Center St., Auburn, with a Certificate of Appreciation. George’s Pizza has been supporting the U.S. Air Force since December 2018 by allowing it to post informational pamphlets and cards at the business. The Air Force Career Center thanks George Stamboules Sr., George Stamboules Jr., Larose and the staff at George’s Pizza for their support.

