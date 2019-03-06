LEWISTON — Auburn artist John Wiley will exhibit paintings and drawings at the Gallery at L/A Arts, 221 Lisbon St. “John R. Wiley: A Walk in the Mountains,” is on view from March 5 through April 28. A reception for this show will be held at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

John Wiley has spent many years exploring the mountains in the Northeast, the western United States, and Alaska. He is fascinated by the dynamic visual movement of mountainous landscapes and never ceases to be inspired by the view from a ridge or summit. With a particular fondness for and familiarity with the Adirondack Mountains, Wiley is keenly aware of the geologic forces that have shaped the landscape; the topography, contours, rock formations, trees, and streams.

He is attuned to the constantly changing colors, shadows, and contrasts in the landscape and “the moods that landscape and weather conditions create.” With influences ranging from contemporary western artists, the Canadian Group of Seven and the painters of the Hudson River School, Wiley says that, “after 25 years of drawing and painting mountains, l realize that it is a constant process that challenges me to explore and play with various approaches in my representation of these landscapes.”

A graduate of Heartwood College of Art, Wiley also studied at Montserrat School of Visual Design and the New England School of Art. He has participated in numerous exhibitions and shows in Maine and Wyoming. Wiley lives in Auburn with his wife and niece.

Since 1973, L/A Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with government arts agencies, city governments, businesses, and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. L/A Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and art organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The exhibition and artist reception are free and the community is invited to attend.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: