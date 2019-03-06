Noah Austin of Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde, Luke Chessie of Thornton Academy, Jacob Henry of Bangor, Donato Tocci of Portland/Deering and Garrett Tracy of Falmouth are the finalists for the Travis Roy Award, given to the best senior player in Class A hockey.

Class A coaches vote on the award, which will be presented at a banquet at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn.

Austin was the leading scorer in Class A during the regular season with 30 goals and 24 assists. Chessie also was the among the state’s top scorers with 14 goals and 20 assists for a team that was ranked No. 1 in the South.

Henry allowed just 16 goals in 14 games for a 1.14 goals-against average, along with a .943 save percentage.

Tocci, a defenseman, had eight goals and three assists in 15 regular-season games, and Tracy, also a defenseman, finished with six goals and four assists.

