Grace LaRue of Turner watches the Rev. Johnson Sacreties administer ashes to the forehead of her brother, Joseph, during Ash Wednesday Mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.  (Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham)

Monique LaRue of Turner prays after receiving ashes with her children at an Ash Wednesday Mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston. From left: Grace, Joseph (not seen), Elizabeth and Vanessa. (Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham)

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
basilica of saints peter and paul, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles