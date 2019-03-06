CHESTERVILLE — Polls will be open March 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road.

Voters will elect a Regional School Board 9 Director and fill three seats on the Board of Selectmen. Only Craig Stickney, current school board director, returned nomination papers for the RSU 9 Director.

Two Selectmen seats are three-year terms currently held by Matt Welch and Tiffany Estabrook. Welch and Estabrook are seeking re-election.

A one-year term, currently held by Maitland Lord, will also be decided. John Archer and Stefanie Poulson are seeking that position.

Town Clerk Pamela Griswold said in Chesterville if there is more than one opening on the Board of Selectmen everyone who took out papers is listed on the ballot.

“The two who receive the most votes will be elected (to the three-year),” Griswold said.

Candidates on the ballots were asked the following questions:

• What are the most important issues facing Chesterville in your opinion?

• Why are you running for a seat on the board of selecmen?

• If elected, what do you hope to accomplish as a selectman?

• Explain your experiences as a leader in town government and community organizations.

Tiffany Estabrook

“Our roads are in need of attention as well as our equipment. The most difficult decisions come on where to move forward, and how to address these needs while maintaining the utmost fiscal responsibility. This year the board has set forth a few options for the people to decide. These decisions are not to be taken lightly and in my opinion I would like to see the town set on a path or a plan to get us back on track, so in 10 years we could be on a rotation schedule with regards to paving and replacing equipment. The town has taken the beginning steps to accomplish this goal. Again this year the town has not taken a tax anticipated note (loan), we have started to build the general fund allowing the town to continue to grow and be responsible setting up reserve accounts and allowing ourselves to look to the future.

