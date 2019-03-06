Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name.
The company closed 84 Family Dollar stores in the fourth quarter, 37 more than originally planned.
This story will be updated.
